GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-September is National Childhood Obesity prevention month and Senior Medical director Dr. David Rzeszutko at Priority Health has some very important tips and information about childhood obesity. Dr. Rzeszutko defined obesity as being an excess body fat and that we currently have no great way to measure body fat. Since we all come in different shapes and sizes it is important that we celebrate those differences and talk to a health provider about what is right for you and your child.

Dr. Rzeszutko also said it was important to worry about our kids and their weight at a young age as they can develop into adulthood with excess body fat which can cause serious health issues. It also plays an important role when it comes to body image and how they might feel others perceive them. Prevention measures for childhood obesity focusses primarily on energy intake verses energy burn in a typical day. Not only is being active important to staying healthy but our diet also plays an important role. Having healthy food choices for our kids is not only better for them but it also helps to develop health eating habits.

Being active and healthy also sparks a lot of creativity which is what is happening at the Byron Center Christian Schools. The students have made an art piece that has an entry in this year’s ArtPrize. The piece is a mosaic of Butterfly’s that represent the idea of change. The idea for the ArtPrize entry came from an art project the kids did during quarantine. The school sent home bags of clay for kids to make beads and put up at school. The children made so many beads that the school has put them up for sale with all the proceeds going to Bens Big Art Box. You can check out the students ArtPrize entry at Oh Hello co.

