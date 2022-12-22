GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-While Santa is busy making his list, checking it twice, and delivering gifts, something else that children, teens, and adults alike look forward to this time of year is a trip to Craig’s Cruisers! The fun never ends with over 120,000 square feet of indoor space, a full arcade, laser tag, indoor go-karts, bumper cars and so much more! They also have you covered for lunch and dinner featuring a delicious unlimited buffet that features an unlimited salad bar, pasta, pizza, roasted chicken, dessert, ice cream, and all the Pepsi products you can drink!

They also have several indoor activities that are not only fun, but great exercise for you and your kids. Check out their huge trampoline park, free style court, basketball hoops, dodge ball and even a junior jumpers’ corners for little ones. The arcade is one of the biggest and best in West Michigan! There are always new games and of course the old classics still like Skee-ball and Plinko!

Here are some of the Reasons that families love Craig’s Cruisers!

Deals, Promotions, Attractions

So let it snow, as Craig’s Cruisers has you covered this Winter for all of your family fun needs!

Sponsor Craig’s Cruisers