GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – How would you like to bring 8 friends to a secret, VIP party in July where you can race go-karts, play mini golf and ride rollercoasters? We teamed up with our friends at Craig’s Cruisers to bring the ultimate summer experience for 8 winners! Every day from June 14th – July 10th, you can enter to win a prize package for you and 8 friends that includes 2 hours of unlimited activities at Craig’s Cruisers in Wyoming, all you can eat pizza buffet, a swag bag and more at a special event taking place in July!

HOW TO ENTER:

Click here to enter

Remember that you can enter DAILY from June 14th through July 10th

The more days you enter, the more chances you have of winning!