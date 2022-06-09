GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is here and we know the kids want to get out and do things! Craig’s Cruisers is ready for kids and families to check out everything they have going on, including their outdoor activities like the go karts, bumper boats, mini golf courses and zipline. They also have a brand new ride opening this summer: The 360! You also get access to all the indoor fun as well, like the trampoline park, laser tag, arcades, indoor go-karting and of course, food!

Plus every Wednesday, they have Wristband Wednesdays. There are 2 sessions at $28 per person, which gives you unlimited attractions, the trampoline park plus the buffet. It’s a great deal if you’re trying to get the most bang for your buck.

Whether it’s rain or shine, there’s something fun to do all summer long at Craig’s Cruisers! They have locations in Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon and Silver Lake.