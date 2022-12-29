1. Grand Rapids Classics Auto Museum

If you love cars, then make sure you head on over to Terry Town, which now hosts the Grand Rapids Classics Auto Musuem. There are 55 unique and cool cards that you can check out and learn the history behind them. Best of all admission is free. You can find more information here.

2. Count Down Til Noon Air Zoo

The Air Zoo is giving you and your family a way to celebrate the New Year without having to stay up until midnight! From 11am to 3pm on December 31st celebrate New Year’s Eve with a countdown to noon balloon drop. Included with general admission there will be a photo booth, Air Zoo ‘s countdown scavenger hunt and more fun party activities. You can find more information here.

3. Craig’s Cruisers New Year’s Eve Parties

Ring in the new year with the most fun at Craig’s Cruisers. They are hosting their annual New Year’s evev Parties on December 31st. The Early Party goes from 12pm to 4pm and the second goes from 5pm to 9pm. The Wristband includes 3-hour Pizza and pasta buffet, unlimited indoor go-karts, laser tag, cruiser coaster, bumper cars and frog hopper, and the jump time trampoline park. You can find more information about what’s included as well as pricing here.

4. Spend New Year’s Eve in South Haven

The beach may not be where you would think to head this time of year, but South Haven says why not! Ring in the new year in South Haven as 1,000 beach balls are set to drop from the city center at midnight followed by fireworks. They are also having several other family friendly events on New Year’s Eve. You can find more information here.