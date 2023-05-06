Craig’s Cruisers wants to make sure that everyone can have fun when visiting their family fun center. That is why they are hosting a Sensory Friendly Night on Monday, May 8th from 4pm to 8pm at their Grand Rapids location. The fun center will be scaled back and less overwhelming for their sensory sensitive friends. Wrist bands are $28 per person and included Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Frog Hopper, Jump Time as well as Pizza and soda. You can learn more about the sensory friendly night as well as purchase wristbands here.