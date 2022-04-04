GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Craig’s Cruisers Spring Break is kicking off Spring Break with unlimited family fun. Spring Break Wristbands are on sale right now at craigscruisers.com! If your family wants to enjoy unlimited indoor & Outdoor Go-Karts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars, Mini-Golf, Bumper Boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster, Ninja Course, Trampoline Park, and Pizza Buffet then Craig’s cruisers is the place for you!

Spring Break at Craig’s is a busy time of year so it is always encouraged to head to their website and purchase your wristbands in advanced to fully enjoy the neverending fun.