GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Spring Break is bigger and better than ever before at Craig’s Cruisers in Grand Rapids. Craig’s Cruisers is once again offering its spring break wristbands, on sale now at craigscruisers.com. If your family wants to enjoy unlimited indoor and outdoor go-karts, laser tag, bumper cars, mini-golf, bumper boats, Frog Hopper, Cruiser Coaster, ninja course, trampoline park, and pizza buffet then Craig’s Cruisers is the place to go. The wristbands cost $35 for four hours of fun. You can choose either 11 a.m.-3 p.m. or 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Spring break at Craig’s Cruisers is a busy time of year, so visitors are encouraged to head to the website and purchase wristbands in advance to fully enjoy the never-ending fun.

Craig’s Cruisers

5730 Clyde Park SW

Wyoming

