GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- HO-HO-HO-How about visiting Craig’s Cruisers this holiday season? There’s plenty of fun ahead for families to celebrate this wonderful time of year and fill those winter break itineraries with loads of plans!

Maranda is visiting the popular West Michigan family attraction for a preview of upcoming events, activities and deals that are too good to pass up on!

Upcoming events and special offers at Craig’s Cruisers: 🏁

“Go-Karts with Santa” | December 14 and December 21 from 5-8 p.m. | Details

| December 14 and December 21 from 5-8 p.m. | $28 Wristbands | Three-hour wristband granting access to all attractions, the trampoline cart and the pizza buffet | Details

| Three-hour wristband granting access to all attractions, the trampoline cart and the pizza buffet | The Works Wristband | Unlimited fun options for any day of the week | Details

| Unlimited fun options for any day of the week | Wristband Wednesday | Unlimited fun for one price on Wednesdays | Details

| Unlimited fun for one price on Wednesdays | Annual New Year’s Eve Parties | $39.99 wristband includes a three-hour pizza and pasta buffet, unlimited attractions and jump time in the trampoline park, 2024 party favors and an onsite DJ. | Details

Craig’s Cruisers will be open daily (except Christmas) for families to enjoy! View locations and hours here.

Sponsored by Craig’s Cruisers