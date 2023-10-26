GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Halloween is a few days away, and Craig’s Cruisers is throwing the ultimate party to celebrate the thrilling holiday! Grab your cat ears, scary masks, princess dresses and witches hats, and take a trip to the premiere West Michigan attraction for tons of family fun!

Maranda is sporting her pizza costume and visiting Craig’s Cruisers for a preview of an exciting event happening this weekend and early November.

Oct. 29: Celebrate Halloween at Craig’s Cruisers ‘Halloween Bash’

On Sunday, Oct. 29, Craig’s Cruisers is hosting its “Halloween Bash,” a festive event the community does not want to miss. From noon to 9 p.m., guests can receive an unlimited wristband, granting them three hours of play on exciting attractions like the Cruiser Coaster, access to the trampoline park and their buffet for an impressive price of $26 per person. Thats right! This amazing discount isn’t a trick, but a huge treat!

In addition to unlimited fun, the “Halloween Bash” features a costume contest for multiple categories, including cutest costumes, scariest costumes, best family and couple’s costumes, and more. Learn more about this upcoming weekend event here.

Nov 9: Support Warning Lights’ family-friendly fundraiser

And the fun continues, this time for a fantastic cause!

Mark your calendars for Thursday, Nov. 9. At 5 p.m., Warning Lights, a nonprofit organization celebrating 10 years of “raising awareness to fight human trafficking by teaching kids, professionals, and community groups how to protect themselves and others,” is hosting a “Play that Pays family-friendly fundraiser” at Craig’s Cruisers.

For $36, five of which benefit Warning Lights, attendees can enjoy three hours of go-karts, the trampoline park, laser tag, AYCE pizza, beverages and desserts, and a silent auction. The event will also include a special presentation informing the community on ways to prevent and protect themselves from trafficking crimes on social media and more.

“We are getting in there and teaching these kids how these predators are luring them, what this crime actually looks like, how to get help, when to ask for help, and exactly teaching them what they need to know to stay safe. Our goal is prevention and protection,” Jenn Amo, Warning Lights founder, author and speaker, said.

Find more information about Warning Lights’ upcoming celebration here.

Sponsored by Craig’s Cruisers