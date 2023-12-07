GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s a special time of year at Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital!

Their 24th Annual Radiothon, a two-day on-air fundraising event, runs Thursday, Dec.7 to Friday, Dec. 8, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The beloved West Michigan tradition gathers the entire community to support children receiving treatment at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

The community can participate in this philanthropic initiative by listening to Star 105.7 and 97.3 B-93 live to donate over the phone or go online to raise funds for the hospital’s 20+ programs and services.

The Radiothon also showcases the hospital’s dedicated team members and the children and families positively impacted by community generosity.

Join Maranda as she visits Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital to discuss the Radiothon’s impact with Kelly Dyer, President of the Corewell Health Foundation West Michigan, and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital staff Jena Krueger and Amy Fox. Also, hear about the many ways the community can get involved through giving and volunteering.

For more information regarding the annual Radiothon and ways to participate, click here.

Sponsored by Corewell Health Foundation West Michigan.