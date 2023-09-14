GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-September is “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,” a time to recognize the incredible advancements in technology and treatments providing care and support for children, teens and young adults diagnosed with cancer. It’s also a time when many organizations, healthcare institutions, families, individuals, and community groups come together to raise awareness of childhood cancer, advocate for research and raise funds.

It’s all about “people helping people,” and this is the core mission of an international non-profit organization, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, which is supporting Childhood Cancer Awareness Month by donating more than $148,000 to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Maranda recently met with Dave Ross, former President of the Michigan State Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles, and Dr. Jim Fahner, Medical Director of Philanthropy Education and Provider Well-being at Corewell Health, to discuss how this phenomenal donation is truly making a big difference in the lives of others.

Sponsored by Corewell Health Foundation West Michigan