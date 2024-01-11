GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Corewell Health’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is a special place for kids! Not only does the hospital offer advanced treatments to enrich their patient’s physical health, but they’ve recently introduced an art therapy program to enhance the mental and emotional health of kids and families.

“It’s rare to see in hospitals across the state and the country, and we’re so lucky to have a place here in Grand Rapids for this community,” Katie Vanderweide Renker said.

Maranda met with Emily Falzone, creative art therapist at Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, to learn more about the types of art therapy offered to kids and its positive impact on their recovery.

Through art kits, coping boxes, and prompts, kids can draw, paint, and unleash their creativity to communicate their thoughts and emotions when it’s sometimes difficult to do so with words.

“Art therapy is more than just arts and crafts. It really is a form of mental health therapy,” Falzone said.

To learn more about art therapy at Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, visit corewellhealth.org.

Sponsored by Corewell Health Foundation West Michigan