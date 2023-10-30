GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Halloween is coming up on Tuesday, and families in the Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital celebrated the upcoming holiday in a very heartwarming way!

Thanks to the help of exceptional NICU Staff, babies are getting into the Halloween spirit by being dressed in adorable costumes. According to the hospital, “Superman, Wonder Woman, mermaids, and more made their debut this week, bringing some normalcy to families whose babies are hospitalized.”

Prepare for a cuteness overload! View the photos in the gallery featured below.

Emilio is dressed as an avocado. “They are my favorite,” his mom, Andrea, said.

Amira’s family decided on a bright bumblebee, the most popular costume this year. “She’s a little sassy,” her mom, Erica, said.

Kenlynn celebrated as a mighty pink turtle. She and her family also celebrated her graduation – she was heading home!

(Photos courtesy of Corewell Health)

The NICU at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital is one of the largest neonatal units in the U.S., with 108 beds and more than 1600 admissions per year. They also have one of the few Small Baby Units in the country, providing specialized care for micro-preemies.

Sponsored by Corewell Health Foundation West Michigan