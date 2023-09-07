GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s back to school season, even for kids admitted at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital! A terrific team of teachers has teamed up with medical staff and local schools to help kids stay on track with their education through the Dick and Linda Antonini Hospital School Program.

The Dick and Linda Antonini Hospital School Program provides kids with a sense of normalcy during their hospital stay and assists in their smooth transition back to the classroom. The school program bridges the gap between hospital, school and home, reduces future educational concerns due to medical illness, provides educational opportunities during treatments and maintains involvement in routines.

Photo courtesy of Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Special features of the program include liaison and tutoring services and WIZKids, which provides hands-on activities and academic support for patients five to 18 years old.

Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and program staff are revving up excitement for a new school year by hosting a fun back-to-school event for their patients and students where they will receive backpacks and school supplies and experience many unforgettable surprises!

“Every kid deserves the best. They deserve to have a sense of normalcy. To be able to serve kids in a time of need and their families, and their schools, we’re just able to step in and take something off of parents, kids, medical teams, and the school’s plates. It’s a gift to see them grow. It’s a gift to see them learn and heal as well.” Greg Bird, Hospital Teacher and School Liaison at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, said.

The community’s generosity of donating to the Dick & Linda Antonini Hospital School Program helps kids stay active and engaged in their education. If you’d like to make a difference by giving, visit give.corewellhealth.org.

To learn more about the Dick & Linda Antonini Hospital School Program and available resources at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, click here.

