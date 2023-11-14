GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- There’s much to celebrate at Corewell Health’s Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Earlier this month, the hospital hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of Acrisure’s $15 million donation and partnership.

According to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, the Acrisure Center for Innovation is “dedicated to advancing programs and services for the future by supporting the dedicated caregivers, physicians, and physician-scientists in their quest to bring leading-edge care and lifesaving therapies to young patients,” which closely aligns with the children’s hospital’s vision and mission.

Join Maranda as she visits Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital’s ribbon-cutting and learn how their partnership with Acrisure is changing the lives of children, staff and their families.

Sponsored by Corewell Health Foundation West Michigan.