Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Careerline Tech Center is inviting all area students from 8th to 11th grade to their annual Open House on Tuesday, October 25th. There will be 29 career programs that you students will be able to explore as they think about their future careers. Students and parents will also learn about opportunities to learn about a career, gain real-world job experience while earning college and high school credits. Some of the careers that will be featured at the open house are IT Network and Security, Health, Construction, Environmental field studies and graphic design to name a few.

To showcase how effective and important these programs are to the community Shayna Carlson, Career and Technical Education Work Based Learning Supervisor said, “Last year the Work-Based learning program placed over 900 CTC students in local business for first-hand experience in a career field they wanted to explore.” Careerline Tech center is operated by Ottawa Area ISD and prepares high school students who are junior and seniors, for the workforce by offering career and technical education. The Career Tech Center can also help students save money by streamlining them directly into the workforce after completion. You can find more information about the open house here.

