GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is such an exciting time of year! Through the entire season, thousands of kids from West Michigan have kept busy by joining their local library’s Summer Reading Club. After countless hours of reading fun and educational books, local librarians and organizations are recognizing kids for their hard work with tons of prizes.

Congratulations to this year’s Summer Reading Club winners and Grand Prize winner!

SUMMER READING CLUB WINNERS

GRAND PRIZE WINNER:

Congratulations to Nigel Rose, a Summer Reading Club participant at Hastings Public Library, who won the grand prize from Great Lakes Crossing Outlets! Nigel and his family will enjoy an overnight stay, a shopping spree, passes to the LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium, Peppa Pig World of Play and lunch at Rainforest Cafe. Plus, he and his family received a Meijer gas card, passes to the Grand Rapids Public Museum and a tour of WOOD TV8.

MORE SUMMER READING CLUB WINNERS:

We’d also like to congratulate these additional Summer Reading Club winners! Special thanks to amazing organizations and partners like Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, Meijer, Craig’s Cruisers, Grand Rapids Public Museum, Air Zoo, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, Gilmore Car Museum, Berlin Raceway, Storehouse of Michigan, Priority Health and BIGGBY COFFEE for providing awesome prizes!