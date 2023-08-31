GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Sound the school bell! It’s back-to-school season, and local families, students, and educators are eager to begin a fun school year at the West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the academy welcomed the community back to its beautiful 62-acre campus by hosting its annual “Pig Roast and Open House.” The event, which has become an absolute favorite among families, offers an exciting opportunity for the community to reconnect after the summer break and for new and returning students to interact with teachers and peers.

“It’s a really great time because it brings our whole school and community together,” Nathan Vanduinen, Elementary Principal at the West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science, said.

And the fun continued! During the event, guests also toured the outdoor classroom, garden and greenhouse. They even joined Maranda to share what they love most about attending the West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science and their enthusiasm for kicking off the new academic year.

