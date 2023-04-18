GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science is hosting a family night open house on April 20 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. If you are interested in enrolling your child for the 2023-2024 school year this is the time to come and explore. There will be indoor and outdoor activities. You will get to explore the outdoor classroom and see what makes the West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science special. You can learn more about the open house here.

It is important for students to be able to explore and understand the natural outside world. With 62 acres of land, kids can explore several different types of land including a forest, prairie and garden. A typical day involves working on emotional and other academic skills in an outdoor setting. You can learn more about how the West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science is thinking outside of the classroom here.