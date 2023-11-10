GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Choice Schools recently held a conference for their three environmental schools, where teachers spent the day discovering new ways to encourage their students to explore, learn and grow.

The Environmental Conference hosted attendees from Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental Change, New Branches Charter Academy and West Michigan Academy of Environmental Science. Choice Schools brought in featured speakers, including experts from the education team, and members from the team at Van Andel Institute.

We stopped by this special event to see what the conference was all about.

Sponsored by Choice Schools.