GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental Change is focused on offering specialized, individual learning to their students. While meeting state standards, the MMAEC gives students the opportunity to learn at their own preferred pace and style. There are individual work plans that each student has to prepare them for a bright and successful future.

A new course that many students have enjoyed at the MMAEC is their Eco-Art program. This course that is geared for students of all ages and finds ways to repurpose materials to use as artwork. These materials include, metal, plastic, paper, electronic, waste and many other commonly discarded or recycled items.

More and more today our students have less and less exposure to nature in the classroom. While traditional public and private schools offer the occasional filed trip to explore nature it is simply not enough for students to be able to develop a full and well-rounded knowledge of the natural world around them. The Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental Change believes that we must take it upon themselves to care for their students by providing “regular and frequent” educational experiences in nature. Through the philosophy of place-based education the Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental Change believes that students lose their sense of place when their learning is focused on national or global issues. By providing opportunities for their students to explore and experience nature and community, they are able to implement leadership skills in the leaders of tomorrow.

Certified Green School!

MMAEC recycles and takes steps to be environmentally conscious. They compost their vegetable and fruit waste that can then be turned into soil for their garden.

The MMAEC offers many different areas of study, check them out below!

Practical Life:

coordination

independence

fine motor development

concentration

Sensorial:

sense of order

differentiate each of the five senses

improve each of the five senses

prepare for language and math

Math:

number concepts

operations

time and money

measuring

Language Arts:

letter sounds

reading

handwriting

grammar

vocabulary

The Sciences:

Botany

Geography

Physical Science

Life Science

Additional studies: