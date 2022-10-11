GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Bethany Christian Services strongly believes that we are called to demonstrate the love and passion of God as they continue to serve kids and make sure that they have safe and strong families. That is why they are hosting a family fun event on October 20th, titled Family Changes Everything. New York Times best seller Bob Goff will be a keynote speaker at the event, as well as inspiration from Grammy winning artist Kirk Franklin and many others. The event will be held at Celebration Cinema North, or you can join virtually. You can register for the event online and snacks will be provided. The event is free but Bethany Christian Services encourages a donation. You can find more information about Family Changes Everything here.

Sponsor Bethany Christian Services