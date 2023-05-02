GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Celebration Cinema understands that some people enjoy their popcorn just as much as their movies. Did you know that according to Best Darn Kettle Corn, popcorn solidified its home in our theatres during World War II due to the sugar shortage? Today, Americans are estimated to consume 17 billion quarts of popcorn annually. So, what’s popping? During May, Celebration Cinema is giving back to our community by donating 50 cents from the sale of every large popcorn bucket at all 10 locations to support local mental health services and advocacy.

Hope Network Foundation is the primary beneficiary of the cause, and funds will support their outpatient therapy, counseling, residential programs and community services. Other organizations benefitting from proceeds include I Understand, The Mental Health Foundation’s “Be Nice” Campaign and Community of Hearts. Learn more about the cause, tips on how to take action and more here.

Celebration Cinema is also sponsoring the Heroes for Hope 5K and Kids Fun Run organized by The Hope Network. This run takes place on Sunday, May 7, and will begin and conclude at Studio Park. The 5K and kids fun run will feature outdoor entertainment, popcorn for runners and free capes for registered kids. You can learn more and register your kid for the fun run here. You can also check out the fun Maranda had when she visited Studio Park and talked with Celebration Cinema and Hope Network here.

Celebration Cinema