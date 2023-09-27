GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- We’re approaching the final days and weekend of ArtPrize, and after the international art competition and cultural event concludes, there will still be plenty of opportunities to support local artists, makers and entrepreneurs! While exploring ArtPrize, add the Arts Marketplace at Studio Park to your list of places to explore.

Not only will you find five featured ArtPrize entries, but the Arts Marketplace features many products, including pottery, jewelry, clothing, books, snacks and artwork from 60 local vendors. Maranda met with Kelcey Edwards, General Manager of the Arts Marketplace, to view unique products for customers to shop. Cheers to supporting local!

And speaking of supporting local, there’s also an opportunity to uplift talented dancers in our community. The Creative Arts Repertoire Ensemble (CARE Ballet), a Grand Rapids-based non-profit established in 1992, is supporting those who wish to dance by providing a learning environment that “fosters support and encourage for its students while introducing young audiences to the joy of a classical ballet performance.”

“Our mission is to just make ballet accessible for as many people as possible. Especially, people who might not otherwise get the chance to see ballet,” Jaci Tyler, community outreach coordinator at CARE Ballet, said.

This Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, CARE Ballet will present “Swan Lake” at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center. The production is family-friendly, lasts one hour and showcases how “faithful true love can break the magic of an evil spell.” Show your support by purchasing tickets on CARE Ballet’s website.

Visit the Arts Marketplace

Address: 123 Ionia Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI, 49503 Website: artsmarketplacegr.com

CARE Ballet presents ‘Swan Lake’

Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. Location: East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center

Sponsored by Celebration Cinema