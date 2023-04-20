GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Celebration Cinema has always been a place that brings people together to form a connection over a common interest. That is why they are having several promotions in the Month of May to rally around mental health. During the month of May, when you visit any Celebration Cinema, $1 from every bucket of popcorn is donated to support local mental health work advocacy.

Celebration Cinema has also worked to partner with Heroes for Hope to support mental health awareness right here in Grand Rapids. On May 7th, the Heroes for Hope 5k and kids fun run is taking place. The race will be located at Studio Park and the kids run is free. Kids will receive a free cape and towel for signing up. The 5k costs 30 dollars and all proceeds will go to support mental health in our community. You can use the code MARANDA when you register for the 5k and receive a $10 discount. You can learn more about the race, how to sign up and how Heroes for Hope continues to break the stigma on mental health here.

Another exciting thing coming to Celebration Cinema is the showing of Judy Bloom adaptation of Are you there God? Its, me Margaret. During the 1st week of its filming, every dollar from ticket sales will go to support local libraries and their youth engagement programs.

Sponsor Celebration Cinema