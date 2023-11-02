GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-It’s an exciting day for 400 high school students visiting Celebration Cinema North! Mosaic Film Experience, an annual event and educational platform, is underway and is inspiring today’s youth to become tomorrow’s storytellers.

“This is an educational platform that empowers underrepresented youth to explore emerging and creative industries through the power of storytelling,” Elizabeth Merriman, program and education manager of Mosaic Film Experience, said.

Maranda met with students from City High School, program staff, and presenters for a preview of the immersive fun in-store.

During the Mosaic Film Experience, participants will hear from “an eclectic group of speakers from the world of digital media, entertainment and tech,” sharing insight on their respective career paths and “lessons they have learned along the way,” a description on the nonprofit organization’s website reads.

One of these speakers includes Mariah Barrera, a City High School Alumna, current Columbia University student and filmmaker.

“Mosaic is the first platform that really told me that a career in filmmaking was possible, and ever since then, I’ve fully indulged myself in a filmmaking career,” she said.

In addition to these encouraging speaker presentations, students will also participate in interactive workshops and display the short films they’ve created using cellular devices as part of the “Mosaic Mobile” competition.

According to the Mosaic Film Experience, the competition “awards the largest cash prize to student filmmakers in Michigan.” Most importantly, the entire Mosaic event and competition shows students the possibilities of future careers and how to apply classroom learning to their creative endeavors, a mission supported by many organizations, groups, individuals and schools.

“We’re just glad to be part of raising up a new generation of young storytellers who bring a diversity of vantage points to their storytelling. This is a great day,” Emily Loeks, director of community affairs at Celebration Cinema, said.

Learn more about the Mosaic Film Experience here.

Sponsored by Celebration Cinema.