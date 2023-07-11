GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s 90 degrees outside again. You make sure you and the kids put on sunscreen before heading outdoors. You’ve been a trooper all summer surviving the heat, but sometimes even the toughest warriors need a rest. As the sweat on your forehead accumulates, beading down the side of your cheek, even though you’ve only been outside for five minutes, a light bulb goes on in your mind. You suddenly remember, a sweet place for families to beat the heat this summer is Celebration Cinema Studio Park!

Some deals you won’t want to miss out on while you enjoy your favorite movies are TACO (Tickets Are Cheap On) Tuesdays! Tickets are only $4 on Tuesdays for C! Rewards Members. This free membership offers cool deals to frequent moviegoers. Learn how you can sign up here.

A great way to beat the heat at Studio Park is ice cream from Elsa’s, located in Studio Park’s Piazza. Elsa’s offers hand-dipped ice cream, soft serve, frozen yogurt and more.

Did you know moviegoers receive four hours of free parking when seeing a film at Studio Park? That’s plenty of time to see a movie and get ice cream. Here is a delicious highlight of some of the ice cream offered at Elsa’s.

If you are looking for a truly unique experience, head to the Getty Drive-In in Muskegon. Can you believe that at one point, Michigan had over 100 drive-in theaters? Most movies at the Getty Drive-In are double features meaning you can enjoy two films for the price of one. Learn more here.

The Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids South and Celebration Rivertown are offering a $8.99 Until You Recline Special. An update for those of you who missed Flick’s Family Films, they will resume in the fall.

