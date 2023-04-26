GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Celebration Cinema know the importance of local libraries and supporting youth literacy right here in West Michigan. They understand that our children are the next generation of leaders, and they are invested in them. Celebration Cinema has partnered with local libraries in anticipation of the release of the new film: Are you there God? It’s Me Margaret. For every ticket purchased, $1 will be donated to local libraries. Many know the story from the classic book written by Judy Blume. This film questions the coming of age, as a 12-year-old girl takes on the challenges of adolescence and starting life in a new city. The movie opens this Friday! You can find more information about the film here.

