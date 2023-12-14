GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Nothing screams “holiday season” like gathering with your loved ones to watch festive and holiday-themed movies!

Through Dec. 20, Celebration Cinema invites the West Michigan community to participate in “Flick’s Festive Favorites” to ring in this fun time of year with loved ones.

What is ‘Flick’s Festive Favorites?’🍿

“Flick’s Festive Favorites” is a holiday series offering showings of “Elf,” “The Polar Express,” and “Dr. Suess’ The Grinch” at no cost to kids 12 and under and $5 for those older. It’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit!

