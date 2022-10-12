GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —The Grand Rapids Museum is celebrating the culture of the Native Americans who occupied the land of which is now known as Grand Rapids. Anishinaabe Culture Day took place today, inviting thousands of school children to come and explore hands on activities about Native American Culture. The museum is also hosting a Cultural Heritage Festival this Saturday that celebrates our regions history of diversity and cultural traditions.

Today, thousands of local West Michigan area students went to the Grand Rapids Public Museum for Anishinaabe Culture Day. Students were able to get out of the classroom and explore many different fun hands-on activities while learning about Native American culture. Students got to experience authentic dancing and drumming, traditional storytelling, pottery, basket, and bowl making and so much more. In addition, students were also able to check out the museum’s exhibit Anishinabek: The People of the Place, which focusses on the Odawa, Potawatomi, and Ojibwe people of West Michigan.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is also hosting their Cultural Heritage Festival this Saturday, from 10am to 4pm. There will be a celebration of West Michigan’s diverse cultural history with more than 28 community participants. There will also be a new show you can catch in the planetarium that is shown in both English and Spanish. You can also enjoy a bite to eat from around the world as the museum café will feature many different authentic styles of food. Best of all the Cultural Heritage Festival is included with a general admission ticket. You can find more details about the Cultural Heritage Festival here.

