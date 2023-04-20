GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While many people in our state celebrate today for a different reason, Maranda is celebrating Talk Sooner Day. Talk Sooner Day supports youth substance prevention and education efforts that hopefully change the narrative on what 4/20 usually means. April 20 is popularly known for its association with cannabis. While it is legal for adults, it is not for youth and teens. Did you know that according to a recent study by the Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth, 12 percent of West Michigan students from 7th to 11th grade have used marijuana in the past 30 days?

We can help to lower and prevent this statistic by talking sooner with our children. Maranda hosted an event last fall, The Truth about Vaping- A Community Conversation. This event encouraged parents, educators and doctors to answer and explore all the questions and concerns behind youth vaping. You can watch the conversation and learn more here.

Below is Mayor Rosalynn C. Bliss’ proclamation of 4/20 as Talk Sooner Day in Grand Rapids.