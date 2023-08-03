GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Everyone is welcome to celebrate as a community at the Hispanic Festival 2023. Taking place Aug. 4 – 6 at Calder Plaza, there will be live music, dancing, authentic food and vendors.

With so many delicious choices from over 12 food vendors, it may be hard to choose what to eat. Vendors will have authentic food from Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean, to name a few places.

Get out and dance! Dancing Grand Rapids Cuban Salsa Group will be present to help everyone learn about Hispanic dance and culture.

You can learn more about Hispanic Festival 2023 here.