GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!

Sponsor Craig’s Cruisers