GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Not only is Spring blooming, so are the butterflies at Frederik Meijer Gardens. Fred & Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming is available at the Gardens now through the end of April. This is the perfect destination for indoor Spring Break fun if your looking to avoid the rain. Plus, the gardens stay at a temperature of 85 degrees and 70% humidity so you will feel like you’re on tropical vacation.

Visitors will have the opportunity to be surrounded by 60 different species of butterflies and tons of lush greenery and tropical flowers on their visit. If you are looking for a unique experience at the gardens you can check out their Tuesday Night Lights. You can bring your flashlight and search for butterflies with the Meijer Gardens butterfly experts every Tuesday night in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory until 9 PM.