GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Building a healthy foundation for children and infants many times begins with ensuring they have access to nutritious supplemental foods, and this a prime goal of one of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s program for Women, Infants and Children, also known as WIC.

Serving more than six million pregnant and postpartum mothers, infants, and children up to age five who are considered nutritionally at-risk, WIC provides “healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, and referrals to important health care and other social services.”

Maranda recently met with Xochitl Torres Small, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, to discuss the program benefits, how it’s positively impacting the community, and how proud the USDA is to help distribute WIC benefits, ensuring that women can create the brightest future for their kids.

Learn more about the Women, Infants and Children program here. To apply, click here.