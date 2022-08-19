GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The sky is the limit for kids and families who visit the Legoland Discovery Center Michigan at the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills. There are so many fun activities and things to do to get the whole family involved. There are tons of build areas where your kids can create so many fun and cool Lego creations. Enjoy 2 different indoor rides that are Lego themed. The first, is Kingdom Quest where you can try to get the high score in this fun and interactive arcade style ride. The second is the Merlin apprentice ride where you can learn how to fly. While you are having fun playing with Legos and riding the rides do not forget about their 4D movie theater. There are regular show times where kids can see a movie and enjoy cool special effects in the theater.

The fun does not stop there as so many cool displays and Lego sculptures are featured at Legoland Discovery Center Michigan in the Great Lakes Outlets, including one that will greet you outside in the parking lot. Meet Seymour, the 18ft Lego Giraffe that was built by Master Model Builder Clint Parry. He is the mastermind behind all the cool Lego creations that guests see immediately when visiting Legoland Discovery Center Michigan. When you walk in to Legoland, you instantly see the whole city of Detroit made from Lego. That is including landmarks such as Little Caesar’s Arena and Comerica Park. There are over 50 Detroit Landmarks represented at Legoland, one of them most notably being the Detroit District. The 72,750 brick Lego sculpture took Clint 3 and a half weeks to build, highlighting all 4 Detroit sports teams.

Clint’s Lego workshop is one that any kid would dream of. He has half a million Lego bricks to work with, featuring 2,500 different varieties in every color you can imagine. How Clint comes up with these amazing Lego creations is by designing it first on his computer. Then when he is happy with the design, he brings it to life with Legos. Clint became a Master Builder by winning a Lego competition with over 100 competitors. He shared some advice when it comes to building with Legos. Practice makes perfect and Clint recommends that you build many creations with attention to detail. That is using all the right colors, and if you only have a few pieces available you can hide the colors you do not need on the inside of your creation. Clint’s other tip of advice is to first sort your Lego bricks by color over shape or size as you will easily be able to find the pieces you are looking for.

