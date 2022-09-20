GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-ArtPrize is all about showcasing creativity through artwork, but one thing you may not associate art with is science. The Air Zoo is all about science, art, imagination, creativity and exploring the connections between art, science, and engineering. They have so much to offer when it comes to learning. They host many school groups and family programs to engage everyone in learning. The Air Zoo showed us how much fun you can have when you mix both art and science together with their bubble prints.

Supplies Needed for Bubble Prints

Paper

Plastic Straws

Bubble wands

Food coloring

Foam or plastic bowls

Bubble Solution

First you mix bubble solution with the food coloring in the foam or plastic bowl, putting in about 10 drops of food coloring to give the bubbles good color. Mix the solution together with the bubble wand until you get a nice solid color. Then take a straw and put it in the bowl, start blowing into the straw and bubbles will form. Once you have a good number of bubbles you can stop blowing. Take your blank sheet of paper and lay it on top of the bubbles. When you remove it, you will see a beautiful and cool pattern.

If you were wondering what science had to do with this fun art project, it is a lot more than you think. The reason that this art project works is because bubbles have areas that like and do not like water. This creates a layer around the bubble with the food coloring which when you place your paper on the bubbles they retract and leave the image you see on the paper.

