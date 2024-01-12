GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- West Michigan’s home to countless teachers dedicated to educating, uplifting and supporting local students.

And, to show appreciation to the individuals constantly pouring their hearts into their classrooms to ensure every student thrives, BIGGBY COFFEE recognizes their efforts through its “Teacher of the Month” initiative.

“It’s a great honor. BIGGBY fuels up the great teachers so they can do what they do best,” Matthew Lemmer from BIGGBY COFFEE said.

Congratulations to BIGGBY COFFEE’s January “Teacher of the Month,” Ashley Stauffer, from Prairieview Elementary in the Lakeview School District.

In a heartwarming visit, Maranda, BIGGBY COFFEE, and Prairieview Elementary staff reveal the exciting news to Stauffer, present a $500 check from BIGGBY to purchase items for the classroom, and bring delicious hot chocolate for all–a well-deserved surprise indeed!

“She is a phenomenal teacher,” Amber Miller, principal of Prairieview Elementary, said. “She has high expectations for students. Her procedures are intact, and the kids know what to do. They do it well, and they love being in there. You can feel the love.”

Cheers to recognizing yet another phenomenal teacher, “Where You Live!”

To nominate a deserving teacher in your community, visit BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan‘s Facebook page.

