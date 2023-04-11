GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —Wednesdays are extra special at Biggby, because it’s “Buy One Give One!” Stop by Biggby Coffee on Wednesdays to get something for yourself and to share joy with others. Biggby Coffee believes that coffee brings people together. What better way to show a friend, a loved one or a colleague that you appreciate them with a delicious surprise from Biggby! Biggby values making friends, having fun, being yourself and sharing coffee. Make sure to stop by Biggby on Wednesdays where you can help be the light in someone’s day.

Sponsor Biggby Coffee