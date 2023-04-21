GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Biggby Coffee understands and recognizes that teachers are the backbone of their communities. That is why Biggby Coffee is excited to invest in education. You can nominate your favorite teacher for Biggby’s Classroom of the Month contest to win $500 to use in their classroom. Colleen Hoffer, special education teacher at Mona Shores Middle School, is this month’s winner.

“Ms. Hoffer is truly the salt of the earth when it comes to our kids and it comes to education. At our middle school, we talk about love, value and appreciating everyone for exactly who they are. Ms. Hoffer, day in and day out, loves every kid for exactly who they are and that is what makes her class so special. That is what makes our building so special.“ Doug Ammeraal, principal, Mona Shores Middle School.

Ms. Hoffer goes above and beyond for her classroom. Her students had nothing but praise when asked what they thought of their teacher. Here are some of their touching thoughts and words.

Sponsor Biggby Coffee