GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Biggby Coffee wants to support, celebrate, and encourage teachers. That is why they have been taking your nominations for their teacher of the month program. This month’s winner is Mrs. Tejcham, First Grade teacher at Grand Haven Christian School. There is no hesitation when it comes to recognizing Mrs. Tejcham as a great teacher. Everyday she pours her heart into these students teaching love for one another and for the community.

Biggby awarded Mrs. Tejcham’s first grade class with a 500 dollar check that can be used or her classroom. Just a few weeks ago her students were asking for sports equipment and other toys the school did not have. With the money from Biggby, these students can get new playground equipment. The students have also decided that they want to use part of the money donated to help those in need in the community.

Here are some reasons from her students why Mrs. Tejchma deserved to be Biggby’s Teacher of the month:

Biggby Coffee