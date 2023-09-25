GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Fall is here, the final week of ArtPrize is underway, and BIGGBY COFFEE is embracing this fun time of year with the return of its delicious fall-themed beverages! Maranda recently visited BIGGBY COFFEE’s location at Monroe Center in downtown Grand Rapids to see how their baristas like Celia and Evan are creating beautiful latte art. Also joining in on the fun is Lauren “Shmitty” Smith from Star 105.7. Learn how to recreate the latte art by watching the segment above.

Enjoy fall flavors at BIGGBY COFFEE! 🍎🎃☕🍁

Featured beverages include: ☕ – Pumpkin Spice Latte – Sweet Foam Pumpkin Cold Brew – Chumpkin Latte – Caramel Apple Cider – Caramel Apple Blast – Cider – Chaider – Vampire Crème Freeze – Jack-O-Lantern Latte – Sweet Foam Jack-O-Lantern Cold Brew View more of BIGGBY COFFEE’s menu and locations here.

Sponsored by BIGGBY COFFEE