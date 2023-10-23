GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Dozens of West Michiganders laced up their walking and running shoes for a great cause! On Sunday, Oct. 8, BIGGBY COFFEE hosted its third annual “B the One/Walk Run” to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts to support mental health.

Hosted at the Grant Pavilion in Millennium Park, avid races and occasional walkers of all ages and abilities came together to be the one for someone struggling mentally.

Tim Hoffman from Biggby Coffee joined Maranda to share his excitement from the outpour of community support and the ability to further iUnderstand Love Heals, a local nonprofit organization’s mission of offering compassionate comfort for those affected by suicide or mental/brain health illness and pain.

“At BIGGBY COFFEE, we love to be a part of our community, loving not just our coffee but people as well. We’re super excited to once again be supporting iUnderstand,” Tim said. “It’s just an incredible organization that exists, making a difference in people’s lives with suicide awareness and suicide prevention. We’ve been so honored to work with them over the years,” he added.

For BIGGBY COFFEE and iUnderstand’s staff, the most rewarding accomplishment was not only watching participants cross the finish line. It’s also the ability to connect with the community, offer hope and understanding of mental health, suicide and social stigmas, and support individuals and families navigating tough experiences.

“I want people to go from this race today with hope and positivity and encouragement because I don’t want anybody to have to go through what I went through,” Founder of iUnderstand Love Heals, Vonnie Woodrick, said. “And if they do, I want them to know that there’s hope, support and love available.”

Thanks to the participation and support of the community, BIGGBY COFFEE was able to present $20,000 to iUnderstand Love Heals to champion its mission and vision.

Cheers to coming together to make a big difference in the community!

Sponsored by BIGGBY COFFEE.