GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Biggby Coffee of West Michigan continues to recognize local, everyday heroes by surprising them with a $200 gift card. Recently, Julie Bulson, Director of Business Assurance at Spectrum Health was recognized for her dedicated, hard work throughout the pandemic. It was Julie and her team that single-handedly made possible the vaccine clinic at DeVos Place. It is that hard work that influenced her son to nominate her for the Biggby Everyday Hero contest!

Sponsored by Biggby Coffee