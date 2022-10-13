Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) – The 2nd annual Be the One Run put on by Biggby that supports the organization I Understand Love Heals took place on October 9th. Biggby is all about loving yourself and what better way to help support a friend or loved one then over a cup of Coffee. Coffee brings us together as a community and Biggby knows this, so they started their buy one give one Wednesdays to spread love and support. If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health issue Biggby encourages you to talk to someone about it.

All the proceeds from the race went to I Understand Love Heals. They support those who have lost a loved one to death by suicide and those who are living with someone with a mental illness. Their passion is to bring the conversation to everyday places such as getting coffee at Biggby or at a run. It only takes 1 person to change your life and I Understand Love Heals continues to change the outcome for many in West Michigan.

