GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- World Mental Health Day is Tuesday, Oct. 10. In recognition of this international day, the West Michigan community will come together to “raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and mobilize efforts in support of mental health” by participating in BIGGBY COFFEE’s third annual “B the One/Walk Run” on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The event, which takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grant Pavilion in Millennium Park, encourages all participants, whether avid racers or occasional walkers of any age, to be the one for someone struggling with their mental health.

Proceeds will benefit iUnderstand Love Heals, a nonprofit organization offering compassionate comfort for those affected by suicide or mental/brain health illness and pain.

Lace-up your running/walking shoes and join BIGGBY COFFEE for a fantastic cause! All participants will receive a bib, a t-shirt and a goodie bag.

Register and learn more about the “B the One/Walk Run” here.

