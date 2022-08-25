Hudsonville Fair The Hudsonville Community fair wraps up this weekend going until the 27th. Called “the biggest little fair in Michigan” this family fun fair features many great rides, food, shows, exhibits, livestock and may other fun attractions. The hours of the fair are 8am to 11pm and admission is only $5 for adults 12 and older, Children under 12 are free. You can check out more information about the fair here.

Polish festival in Grand Rapids Come on out to the longest running ethnic festival in Grand Rapids, the Polish Festival! Enjoy the three-day celebration this weekend that is full of delicious authentic Polish food, music, and culture in downtown Grand Rapids. Admission to the festival is free. You can check out more information about Polish festival here.

Monster Truck Throw down The Monster Truck Throwdown is coming to Newaygo County fairgrounds on Saturday, August 27. Enjoy high speed entertainment with high flying thrills and destruction. This all age event is a fun, affordable, family experience that is sure to make lasting memories.

Kids, Crafts, and Critters This Saturday is Kids, Crafts, and Critters at the Coopersville Farm Museum. Come out and enjoy lots of fun making crafts and checking out some cool critters. It is open to all ages and admission is free. You can check out more details about the event here.

MORE WEEKEND FAMILY FUN:

West Michigan Whitecaps

The West Michigan Whitecaps Kicked off a 4 game series against the South Bend Cubs. There are night games Friday, Saturday and Sunday. There is still time to catch a ball game. Check out ticket information here.

28th Street Metro Cruise

Friday August 26th 2pm-9pm, Saturday August 27th 11am-9pm

The 2022 Metro Cruise is taking place this weekend at Rogers Plaza or Woodland Mall. There will be lots of cool cars, great food, kids activities, live music and official merch and more! There ill be 13 miles of cool cars that will stretch along 28th street in Grand Rapids. For more information check out their website here.

Music on the Farm- ED Dunneback and Girls Farm market

Saturday 8/27 -Music on the farm is a reoccurring family tradition at ED Dunneback and Girls Farm market. Come enjoy live music and bring your dancing shoes. The event is free and goes from 12pm to 3pm. You can check out more information about the event here.

Grand Rapids Civic Theatre School of Rock

This is the last weekend to catch the family fun play based of the Hollywood movie School of Rock. This play will sure have the whole family laughing. It is rated PG for some mild language and adult themes. For ticket and general information check out their website here.

Sunday Family Skate

This Sunday there is an all ages family skate at GR Skate and Event Center Kentwood. There will be family friendly music played while skating and the snack bar will be open. Admission is require and minors under 16 must be accompanied by and adult. For more information about the event and admission prices click here.

Little Leapers at Skyzone

Join Skyzone Grand Rapids in Kentwood every Saturday for Little Leapers. This fun weekend event focusses on kids walking age to 7 years old. They can enjoy 120 minutes of playing, crafts and so much more. Tickets are $12.99 per toddler.