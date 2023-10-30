GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- If your purpose is connecting with youth and teens, and you have an open mind, heart, and willingness to extend your home to those in need, now is a great time to help Bethany Christian Services further their mission of helping youth feel “safe, loved and connected through family,” by fostering or adopting.

Stacey, a youth basketball coach, has, and it’s one of the most rewarding life decisions she has made. Having a natural ability to establish relationships with youth and serve as their source of support, Stacey decided to foster and approach parenting similarly to coaching.

“Instead of trying to be their mom, I try to be their coach, which involves building a relationship with them and teaching them the small skills they need to do the big things in life,” she said.

Bethany Christian Services is encouraging West Michigan to answer the call to support children and teens needing a welcoming home, especially when reunification with their families isn’t always possible.

Hannah Viegelahn from Bethany Christian Services joins Maranda to detail the steps families or individuals can take to make a difference in a child’s or teenager’s life.

“Being able to help these children and their families can also be very rewarding,” Hannah said.

Available resources for foster parents:

Specialized training on how to parent children and teens, and those who have experienced trauma.

Support from licensing specialists, doctors, foster care supervisors, service providers, and other professionals who can answer your questions and connect you to specific resources to meet the child’s needs.

Learn more in the segment featured above and visit Bethany Christian Services website here.

Sponsored by Bethany Christian Services.