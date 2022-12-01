GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For over 10 years, Maranda and several of her community partners have partnered with Meijer for the Caring for Families Holiday Shopping event.

This year, Bethany Christian Services selected 10 families including refugee families from Afghanistan, Cuba and Guatemala, along with several foster families from West Michigan.

They gathered at the Rockford Meijer Thursday with Maranda and representatives from Meijer, Fifth Third Bank, ESCAPE Fire Safety, Craig’s Cruisers and Girl Scouts and together shopped for basic household needs and some special items for Christmas.

Sponsor Bethany Christian Services

Sponsor Meijer